Aldar Properties Chairman vows Abu Dhabi Plaza construction to be completed in timely manner

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Head of State met with the Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aldar Properties, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the current state of the Abu Dhabi Plaza project, which is being implemented by Aldar Properties. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak said that additional work is currently being carried out to complete the construction of a multi-purpose complex in Nur-Sultan in a timely manner.

The President expressed hope that the project, which is one of the largest in the construction industry of our country, will be completed in a timely manner and will serve the interests of the people.

In addition, the Head of State drew Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak's attention to the potential of cooperation in the tourism industry.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan has identified 10 priority tourist destinations, which are planned to provide all necessary world-class infrastructure. According to him, the country is implementing a number of measures of state support for this sphere, including tax incentives and provision of basic infrastructure.



