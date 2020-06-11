Alarmed by hike in COVID-19 cases, Karaganda rgn to bring back quarantine restrictions

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Authorities in Karaganda region are forced to bring back the quarantine restrictions after the COVID-19 growth rate has sadly exceeded 7%, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Some quarantine restrictions will be imposed again, including the restricted working hours of public and trading enterprises, staring from June 13, Karaganda region governor Zhenis Kassymbek said

The region has seen a significant increase in the COVID-19 cases. 303 asymptomatic cases have been registered in recent weeks, and 52 cases of the coronavirus infection - in the last 24 hours. The majority of cases has been detected in Karaganda, Temirtau, Zhezkazgan, Saran, Karkaralinsk cities, and in Shetsk, Bukhar-Zhyrau and Abai districts.

The significant rise in the COVID-19 cases is attributed to mass family gatherings.

According to Kassymbek, people keep ignoring self-isolation, social distancing, as well as other sanitary rules, thus contributing to the rise in the region's COVID-19 growth rate.

Roadblocks will be installed around quarantined zones, including Zhezkazgan, Karkaralinsk district, Zharyk village in Shetsk district; around 70% of government officials and staff of budget-financed organizations will switch to remote working.



