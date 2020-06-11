Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Karaganda region

Alarmed by hike in COVID-19 cases, Karaganda rgn to bring back quarantine restrictions

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
11 June 2020, 20:45
Alarmed by hike in COVID-19 cases, Karaganda rgn to bring back quarantine restrictions

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Authorities in Karaganda region are forced to bring back the quarantine restrictions after the COVID-19 growth rate has sadly exceeded 7%, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Some quarantine restrictions will be imposed again, including the restricted working hours of public and trading enterprises, staring from June 13, Karaganda region governor Zhenis Kassymbek said

The region has seen a significant increase in the COVID-19 cases. 303 asymptomatic cases have been registered in recent weeks, and 52 cases of the coronavirus infection - in the last 24 hours. The majority of cases has been detected in Karaganda, Temirtau, Zhezkazgan, Saran, Karkaralinsk cities, and in Shetsk, Bukhar-Zhyrau and Abai districts.

photo

The significant rise in the COVID-19 cases is attributed to mass family gatherings.

According to Kassymbek, people keep ignoring self-isolation, social distancing, as well as other sanitary rules, thus contributing to the rise in the region's COVID-19 growth rate.

Roadblocks will be installed around quarantined zones, including Zhezkazgan, Karkaralinsk district, Zharyk village in Shetsk district; around 70% of government officials and staff of budget-financed organizations will switch to remote working.


Coronavirus   Karaganda region    COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people