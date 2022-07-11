Alan Buribayev to present Paris for Dessert! project in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The author’s program «Paris for Dessert!» of Astana Opera’s principal conductor, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan, the world-famous Maestro Alan Buribayev will close Astana Opera’s 9th theatrical season on July 14 and 15, Astana Opera informs on its website.

All of Maestro’s projects are unique, but there are unifying features in all the vast variety of his exceptional, extraordinary programs: the harmony of an elevated musical style with a historical perspective. This particular concert will give the listeners an opportunity, within the framework of one gala opera, to simultaneously get in touch with more than two dozen popular, as well as extremely rarely performed French composers’ masterpieces, carefully selected by Alan Buribayev in the «Paris for Dessert!» gala. All works and composers are closely related to each other against the historical background of the French cultural life of the 19th century.

It is well known that the principal conductor thoroughly studies memoirs, biographies, and historical data of the era to which certain composers belonged. Doubtless, thanks to this deep knowledge, his concerts have an impeccable logic of construction and are educational in nature for the audience.

«This project is a creative attempt to cover such an outstanding cultural phenomenon as the French romantic opera of the 19th century during the entirety of the evening. This concept is so broad that within this generalized term it branches into many directions. Even if we name three famous French operas, Gounod’s Faust, Bizet’s Carmen, or Delibes’ Lakmé, we will see that they represent such different movements as Romanticism, Realism, and Orientalism. However, the thing that unites all the composers presented in our concert is their attention to the sublime taste, wit, brilliance, exquisite style, the beauty of melodies, spectacular dramatic situations, and non-triviality of melodic and harmonic turns. For example, the great Georges Bizet, for the sake of a melody, could even put the wrong stress in a word, if the word thus ‘falls’ into the melody that he composed. Nevertheless, as mentioned above, non-banality is one of the most important components of the style of French opera,» Alan Buribayev shared.

It is important to note that the Kazakh maestro is in high demand in the world. Symphony orchestras from different countries seek to work with him, and he stages performances at the best European stage venues. Moreover, all high art aficionados are eager to see his author’s projects that cause resonance in the international musical community. This applies to Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 8 and Karl Jenkins’ Solemn Ode SHINE ASTANA, both of which were performed by over a thousand musicians from Kazakhstan, Italy and other countries. The list of projects beloved by Astana Opera’s listeners features such unique author's programs as «Letters from Italy», «Der Ring des Nibelungen», «Molière, Voltaire and Beaumarchais, or the Creators of French Comedy» and others.

There is no doubt that the audience will appreciate the new «Paris for Dessert!» gala evening, which will allow the viewers to immerse themselves in the amazing atmosphere of 19th century France, marked by the heyday of opera art. Wonderful singers participate in the concert – Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Saltanat Akhmetova, Zhannat Baktay, Medet Chotabayev, Zhamilya Jarkimbayeva, Meir Bainesh, Saltanat Muratbekova, Talgat Galeyev, Tatyana Vitsinskaya, Madina Islamova, Yelena Ganzha, Ramzat Balakishiyev, Shyngys Rassylkhan, Yerzhan Saipov, Artur Gabdiyev, Sayan Issin, Guldana Aldadosova. The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra and Choir, principal choirmaster is the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov, stage director of the concert is Yerenbak Toikenov.

It should be noted that Kazakhstan and France, in particular, Paris, are connected by strong creative bridges. Amre Kashaubayev’s performances in Paris in 1925 can be considered the beginning of cultural relations between the two countries. He became the first performer from Kazakhstan to present our art at a European stage venue. Anniversary celebrations of the great Kazakh thinker Abai, Zhambyl Zhabaiuly, and Mukhtar Auezov were also held in Paris. The 100th anniversary of the great Kazakh composer Akhmet Zhubanov was held at the UNESCO headquarters, with Alan Buribayev himself conducting the performance. In 2014, under the principal conductor’s baton the French premiere of Akhmet Zhubanov and Latyf Khamidi’s opera Abai was held at the famous Théâtre des Champs-Élysées in Paris. Just like all of Maestro’s projects, it was a huge success.

Фото: astanaopera.kz