«Al Meer Investment Group», UAEs’ company intends to attract investments to Kazakhstan economy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) and «Al Meer Investment Group», United Arab Emirates’ investment company have agreed to cooperate in attracting investment to the economy of Kazakhstan.

The agreement is aimed at the implementation of projects in the infrastructural, energy, agro-industrial, pharmaceutical, educational, and financial sectors of the economy of Kazakhstan, the AIFC’s official website reads.

Investment projects will allow to create new jobs and to build an effective strategy for long-term development between countries.

«Al Meer Trading and Investment» General Director, Ahmad Inab commented: «Kazakhstan has a favorable economic climate, at this very moment it is a good time and profitable for investing in the development of Kazakhstan projects. Apart from us, several companies from the Gulf countries have been actively cooperating with Kazakhstan for several years. In the forthcoming projects we will attract the strongest specialists and will use capacity of available modern technology».

Malik Kudasbayev, official representative of «Al Meer Trading and Investment» in Kazakhstan: «Signing an agreement with the AIFC is a step towards the joint development of Kazakhstan. Due to the fact that investments will cover various spheres of the economy, our strategic partners in the implementation of investment projects will be the relevant ministries of the Republic of Kazakhstan, state and private companies, and we invite them to discuss further activities«.

Reference:

Astana International Financial Centre was established on the initiative of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev as part of the National Plan «100 steps to implement five institutional reforms«. On July 2, 2020, as part of the meeting of the AIFC Management Council, the Center's Development Strategy was adopted until 2025. According to it, the vision of the AIFC is to become a leading international financial centre in the region, including Central Asia, the Caucasus, the EAEU countries, Western China, Mongolia and Eastern Europe.

The mission of AIFC is to promote the sustainable long-term development of the region. As the Head of State noted, K.Tokayev, «The AIFC with its unique capabilities can act as a universal platform connecting the countries of the region.» www.aifc.kz