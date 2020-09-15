Al-Farabi’s name immortalized in Israel

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Abu Nasr Al-Farabi's commemorative plaque has appeared in Haifa on the street that bears his name. The event was supported by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Israel, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Al-Farabi KazNU.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Israel Satybaldy Burshakov, Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Israel David Luxembourg, Deputy Mayor of Haifa Lazar Kaplan, representatives of the diplomatic corps and academia in Israel attended the ceremony. It should be noted that the event was attended online by the representatives of the academic community from different countries of the world, including the Rector of the leading Kazakhstani University – Al-Farabi KazNU, academician Galym Mutanov.

Ambassador Burshakov made a welcoming speech at the ceremony and highlighted the important role of Kazakhstan in maintaining and promoting Al-Farabi’s heritage. The academic community makes a great contribution to this by developing international scientific cooperation.





«Our famous compatriot called for virtue so that people would help each other in achieving happiness. Al-Farabi Street in one of the largest cities of Israel is evidence of recognition of his great creative heritage and the high level of friendly relations between our countries,» said the Ambassador of Kazakhstan.





In his speech Rector of KazNU academician Galym Mutanov warmly thanked the organizers of the event and noted that the 1150th anniversary of Al-Farabi is being celebrated under the auspices of the UNESCO on a global scale.





«It is a unique privilege to highlight that in this historic, one of the most beautiful cities of the world, the main sea gates of Israel, the city of Haifa, there is a street of Al-Farabi. The immortalization of the name of the great thinker of civilization in Israel serves as a clear evidence and recognition that Al-Farabi is rightfully a cultural and spiritual treasure of not only one nation, but also the entire humanity. I would like to express great appreciation to Jewish thinkers who translated the works of Al-Farabi, which contributed to its dissemination in Europe,» said the rector of KazNU.

The return of European thinkers to the ideas of antiquity through Al-Farabi’s treatises contributed to the emergence of the Renaissance, the Epoch of Revival in Europe. Therefore, Al-Farabi’s creative heritage became a connecting spiritual bridge between East and West, symbolizing the rapprochement and understanding of cultures.



