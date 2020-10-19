Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Al Farabi legacy int’l forum held in Kazakh capital

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 October 2020, 21:07
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Harmony of civilizations along the Silk Road» international forum dated to the 1150th anniversary of great thinker and scientist Abu Nasr Al Farabi was held online in Nur-Sultan.

«This year for Kazakhstan and the Turkic World as a whole is especial and historic year. We celebrate the 175th anniversary of Abai, 1150th anniversary of Al Farabi, 750th anniversary of the great khanate of Golden Horde and 2200th anniversary of Shymkent, which is declared the cultural capital of CIS,» Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev said.

The forum was organized by the International Turkic Academy with support of the Kazakh National Academy for UNESCO and ISESCO and National Commission of Iran. The forum brought together scientists from 30 states of the world. It was translated into the world’s six languages and broadcast in social media.

