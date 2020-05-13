Al-Farabi KazNU joins fight against global pandemic

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - In a difficult period for the whole country, the country's leading University, Al-Farabi KazNU, has joined the fight against the spread of a dangerous virus, Kazinform has learnt from the university’s press service.

More than 50 undergraduates and doctoral students of the Faculty of Medicine and Healthcare of KazNU, who have a doctor’s certificate, were the first to go «to the front line» and they work tirelessly in hospitals that take in both infected and contact patients. Currently, infectious disease specialists, pulmonologists and resuscitators work around the clock in medical institutions in Almaty city. Epidemiologists are involved at roadblocks and in places where quarantine facilities are cordoned off, and they are also involved in transporting patients and contact persons.

Moreover, 20 interns make their contribution to the common cause by working as volunteers at the KazNU Medical Diagnostic Center and City Hospital No. 1, where a temporary hospital for contact patients is deployed during the quarantine period. In addition, the Department of Health Policy and Organization quickly organized the reusable face masks production. Lecturers packed special bags with disinfectants and protective equipment, which they handed over to their colleagues and students.

KazNU scientists joined those who try to solve the problems of the coronavirus spread. Thus, the Scientific Research Institute «New Chemical Technologies and Materials» has developed an antiseptic intended for treating the hands of surgeons and medical personnel. The effectiveness of the antiseptic has already been proved by an accredited laboratory of the M. Aykimbaev National Scientific Center of Especially Dangerous Infections.

The chemical scientists have also created a hydrogel antiseptic based on chlorhexidine. Unlike water-alcohol solutions, it has a prolonged effect. Medical and biological tests have shown that surfaces treated with such a disinfectant retain antiseptic properties for more than a day. After passing the appropriate state registration, by autumn, it is planned to immediately launch production jointly with NPO Asеm LLP.

Today, KazNU scientists are testing the radiation method of sterilization of medical devices they have developed, as well as new modified materials and polymer-based composites for the production of latex gloves, diagnostic kits for single use, etc.

Employees of the KazNU Technology Park, together with colleagues from the Institute for Combustion Problems, produced a batch of special protective helmets, which have been donated to the medical facilities in Almaty city. Work is underway to organize small-scale production.

Within the framework of the Republican movement #Bizbirgemiz and the «Qayirymdy qogam» challenge initiated by students of KazNU, the university volunteers and teachers raise funds and attract caring people to help employees involved in the fight against the spread of coronavirus. They organized the delivery of hot meals for health workers and to roadblocks for law-enforcement personnel. In addition, food and personal protective equipment were transferred to foreign students of KazNU who are not able to return home, as well as to the specialized complex for orphans «Zhanuya». The university has provided one of its dormitories for 710 places, where medical workers from Almaty city are staying.

During the quarantine period, KazNU restructured its work quickly and without problems, switching to distance learning. As part of its social responsibility, the university provided an opportunity to receive free service and advice to those HEIs that use the «Univer» digital system developed by KazNU to accompany the educational process. The unique digital educational resource «moocs.kz» created by KazNU is also free of charge for everyone and quite popular.

The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted an urgent need for the timely exchange of practical experience and the latest scientific and technological inventions between countries. The Faculty of Medicine and Health Care together with leading pulmonologists, virologists and epidemiologists from Canada and Germany, has prepared a series of video clips on the experience of preventing the spread, diagnosing and treating coronavirus.

The country’s leading university is confident that only by coming together, it is possible to overcome this difficult period, and each person should make a feasible contribution to the fight against the spread of the dangerous virus.



