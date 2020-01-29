Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Cultural Heritage

Al Farabi Centre unveils in Almaty

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 January 2020, 10:42
Al Farabi Centre unveils in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Al Farabi Library and Centre unveiled at the Al Farabi National University in Almaty.

Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev, Education and Science Minister Askhat Aimaganbetov, Culture and Sports Minister Aktoty Raimkulova, reps of the UN, UNESCO, OIC, TURKSOY and other international organizations, diplomatic missions in Kazakhstan attended the solemn opening ceremony.

photo


Those present got familiarized with the museum exponents devoted to the great thinker, an exhibition of his works, enjoyed the collection of rare and precious books and visited the digital hall, Abai hall.

photo


Today is expected to give start to celebrations of the 1150th anniversary of the birth of Al Farabi widely marked under the auspices of UNESCO.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Almaty   Culture  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped