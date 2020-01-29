Al Farabi Centre unveils in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Al Farabi Library and Centre unveiled at the Al Farabi National University in Almaty.

Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev, Education and Science Minister Askhat Aimaganbetov, Culture and Sports Minister Aktoty Raimkulova, reps of the UN, UNESCO, OIC, TURKSOY and other international organizations, diplomatic missions in Kazakhstan attended the solemn opening ceremony.

Those present got familiarized with the museum exponents devoted to the great thinker, an exhibition of his works, enjoyed the collection of rare and precious books and visited the digital hall, Abai hall.

Today is expected to give start to celebrations of the 1150th anniversary of the birth of Al Farabi widely marked under the auspices of UNESCO.