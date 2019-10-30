Al-Farabi Center to open doors in Almaty

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Al-Farabi Center will be opened in Almaty city, this was announced by Berdibek Saparbayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, at a meeting of the state commission for the preparation and holding of the 175th anniversary of Abay and the 1150th anniversary of Abu Nasr Muhammad al-Farabi. The roundtable was held in Akorda Presidential Residence.

It was noted that the official celebration will start in January 2020 with the international presentation of the Al-Farabi Center in KazNU named after the scholar.

The capital of Kazakhstan will hold an International Scientific Symposium themed «Al-Farabi and World Civilization». It was informed that the event will be carried out under the auspices of UNESCO, TURKSOY and the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO). The International Scientific Symposium will join leading domestic and foreign scientists.

As part of the celebration, Turkestan region will hold an art festival, artisan’s fairs, sports competitions and concerts. The capital city of France Paris will carry out an international conference under the auspices of UNESCO.