Al-Farabi center opened in Vilnius

VILNIUS. KAZINFORM – A center named after the philosopher and thinker Abu Nasr al-Farabi has opened its doors in the Lithuanian House of National Communities.

«The ceremony was attended by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Margulan Baimukhan, Kazakh Ambassador to Lithuania Viktor Temirbayev, Director of the Department of National Minorities under the Government of Lithuania V. Montividaite, Director of the House of National Communities A. Gedaminskiene, Chairman of «Nursaule» Kazakh Society in Lithuania S. Kanapina, representatives of the Council of National Communities and turkologists of Lithuania.

During the opening ceremony, M. Baimukhan emphasized that the anniversary of the great thinker of the East is included in the calendar of memorable dates and events of UNESCO and will be widely celebrated all over the world, Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Telegram channel reads.

The Kazakh diplomat also noted that al-Farabi’s legacy became the starting point for the formation of European science and served as an endless source of inspiration for the greatest people of Europe at the beginning of the Renaissance.

It should be noted that visitors of the al-Farabi Center, which was opened on the basis of the Kazakh Society «Nursaule», will be able to get acquainted not only with the writing of the great scientist but the Kazakh culture and traditions.

The Center is aimed at developing cultural and scientific dialogue between Kazakhstan and Lithuania.