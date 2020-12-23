Al-Farabi Center inaugurated in Japan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On December 22, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Japan Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev, President of the University of Tsukuba Kyosuke Nagata, and Rector of the al-Farabi Kazakh National University Galimkair Mutanov (attended online) inaugurated the al-Farabi Center in Japan.

The event was a highlight of the 1150th-anniversary celebrations of the scientist and philosopher Abu Nasr al-Farabi, marked in 2020 by an order of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The center aims to serve as a platform for joint scientific and academic projects in the humanities, social and natural sciences, as well as for the promotion of Abu Nasr al-Farabi's encyclopaedic legacy.

The Rector of al-Farabi Kazakh National University Galimkair Mutanov in his speech stressed that the opening of the «Al-Farabi Center» is a sign of high respect for the personality of the thinker and a manifestation of great friendship for the Kazakhstan people. According to him, the center's activities aim at joint training of professional personnel, promotion of publications of scientists of KazNU and Tsukuba University in international publications.

The President of the University of Tsukuba Nagata Kyosuke said that the center will contribute to the further development of joint scientific and educational activities, contributing to the strengthening of relations between Kazakhstan and Japan in education and science. Nagata noted that the University of Tsukuba had the honor to award the First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev the title of Honorary Doctor during his visit to Tokyo in October 2019 to participate in the enthronement ceremony of the Emperor of Japan.

The center will also serve as a representative office of the al-Farabi Kazakh National University within the framework of the «Campus-in-Campus» program.

For reference: Tsukuba is one of the leading national universities in Japan, as well as a world-class educational and research center, ranking 4th in the number of Nobel Prize laureates among Japanese universities.



