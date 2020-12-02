Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Cultural Heritage

Al Farabi and Akzhan Mashani books presented in Almaty

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 December 2020, 21:18
Al Farabi and Akzhan Mashani books presented in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The International Turkic Academy presented the Al Farabi and Akzhan Mashani books at the Al Farabi Kazakh National University.

The event dated to the 1150th anniversary of the great thinker was attended by International Turkic Academy President Darkhan Kydyrali, KazNU Rector Galymkair Mutanov, academician of the National Science Academy of Kazakhstan Absattar Derbisali, public figures, scientists. There were presented books published by the Turkic Academy.

photo

photo

It is noteworthy the 1150th anniversary of the great thinker was celebrated worldwide, lots of international events were held. Besides, the 114th anniversary of Akzhan Mashani, scientist who contributed heavily to the restoration of Al Farabi heritage, was also marked within the celebratory events. The books were donated to the KazNU Library.

As is known, this year was declared the Year of Al Farabi.

photo

photo

photo

photo


Culture   Turkic speaking states    Al-Farabi 1150 Years  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region