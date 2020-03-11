Akzharkyn Turlybay’s case under constant control of President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The issue regarding the fate of Akzharkyn Turlybay was raised during the visit of member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of China’s Communist Party Yang Jiechi to Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports citing the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

«The issue of possible extradition of Kazakhstani national Akzharkyn Turlybay to the homeland has been discussed today in mass media again.

In this regard, it should be reminded that the issue regarding the fate of Akzharkyn Turlybay was raised during the visit of Yang Jiechi, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, to Kazakhstan.

Earlier, during the visit to Beijing in 2019, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called the Chinese leadership to manifest humanism towards Akzharkyn Turlybay and assist in her soonest return to Kazakhstan.

President Tokayev commissioned the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and law-enforcement structures to continue the interaction with the Chinese colleagues. The situation is under a constant control of the Head of State,» Berik Uali posted in his Facebook account.

21-year-old Akzharkyn was detained at Guangzhou Airport in March 2014 for smuggling 4.5kg of drugs (amphetamine). The girl said she had come to China to buy branded clothes for sale. According to Turlybay, the drugs were planted on her by the people she met during her trip. The girl was sentenced to life imprisonment.

On April 7, 2016, the court of appeal determined to change the sentence and submit Turlybay’s case to the court of first instance.

During the state visit to China, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed the issue of Akzharkyn Turlybay with the Chinese leadership.

On December 27, 2019, the Guangzhou Court announced the sentence against Ms. Turlybay. The life imprisonment sentence remained unchanged, the attorney said.