Aktoty Raimkulova named director of Kazakhconcert

Adlet Seilkhanov
6 April 2022, 21:09
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Aktoty Raimkulova was named Director of the Roza Baglanova State Concert Organization Kazakhconcert, Kazinform cites the press service of the Organization.

The honored worker of Kazakhstan, PhD in Contemporary Art Aktoty Raimkulova graduated from the Kurmangzay Almaty State Conservatory, and gained a DBA degree from the International Business Academy.

Throughout many years she worked as a teacher, department head, and prorector at the Kurmangzay Almaty State Conservatory.

In 2014 and 2016 he was director of the Department of Culture and Art of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sport.

In 2016 he was Vice Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan.

From 2019 to 2022 he was Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan.

Aktoty Raimkulova is an author of scientific works and multiple musical compositions, soundtracks to films.

Established in 1960, Kazakhconcert is one of the largest concert organizations of the country. The organization has been functioning at the Kazakhstan Central Concert Hall since 2016.

In 2021, Kazconcert was named after People's Artist of the USSR and Kazakhstan, People's Hero Roza Baglanova.


