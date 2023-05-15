Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.99 eur/kzt 486.53

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 64.16
Weather:
Astana+18+20℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Incidents

    Aktobemunaygas worker dies of burns at Astana hospital

    15 May 2023, 10:29

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM One of the four workers of CNPC-Aktobemunaygas, who suffered burns in a gas processing plant fire in Aktobe region, died at Astana-based Hospital No1 on Sunday, Kazinform reports citing the regional healthcare department, Kazinform reports.

    According to the healthcare authorities, the man, born in 1967, got thermal burns of his head, face, neck, torso, both upper and lower extremities. Burns covered 70-75% of his body. He was suffering from extremely severe burn shock and inhalation injury.

    Two other workers are getting treatment at the same hospital. Another worker is receiving treatment at the Emergency Care Hospital in Aktobe.

    The fire broke out at the gas processing plant of Aktobemunaygas located at Zhanazhol deposit. As per preliminary data, the fire occurred at the light hydrocarbons producing installation. More than 50 firefighters extinguished the fire throughout the night. An investigation is underway.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Aktobe region Incidents Oil & Gas Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakh team is 2nd in medal count of IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023
    2 Kazakh boxers to get record prize money for IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023 performance
    3 Dubai retains №1 global ranking for attracting Greenfield FDI projects
    4 May 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 President Tokayev praises Kazakh boxers' performance at IBA Men’s World Boxing Champs