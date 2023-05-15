Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Incidents

Aktobemunaygas worker dies of burns at Astana hospital

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
15 May 2023, 10:29
Aktobemunaygas worker dies of burns at Astana hospital

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM One of the four workers of CNPC-Aktobemunaygas, who suffered burns in a gas processing plant fire in Aktobe region, died at Astana-based Hospital No1 on Sunday, Kazinform reports citing the regional healthcare department, Kazinform reports.

According to the healthcare authorities, the man, born in 1967, got thermal burns of his head, face, neck, torso, both upper and lower extremities. Burns covered 70-75% of his body. He was suffering from extremely severe burn shock and inhalation injury.

Two other workers are getting treatment at the same hospital. Another worker is receiving treatment at the Emergency Care Hospital in Aktobe.

The fire broke out at the gas processing plant of Aktobemunaygas located at Zhanazhol deposit. As per preliminary data, the fire occurred at the light hydrocarbons producing installation. More than 50 firefighters extinguished the fire throughout the night. An investigation is underway.


Aktobe region   Incidents    Oil & Gas   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh team is 2nd in medal count of IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023
Kazakh team is 2nd in medal count of IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023
Kazakh boxers to get record prize money for IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023 performance
Kazakh boxers to get record prize money for IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023 performance
May 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Mets predict unsteady weather with rain and thunderstorm in Kazakhstan May 15
Mets predict unsteady weather with rain and thunderstorm in Kazakhstan May 15
President Tokayev praises Kazakh boxers' performance at IBA Men’s World Boxing Champs
President Tokayev praises Kazakh boxers' performance at IBA Men’s World Boxing Champs
4.5 magnitude quake strikes off east coast of S. Korea
4.5 magnitude quake strikes off east coast of S. Korea
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina sails into Internazionali BNL d’Italia
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina sails into Internazionali BNL d’Italia
Dubai retains №1 global ranking for attracting Greenfield FDI projects
Dubai retains №1 global ranking for attracting Greenfield FDI projects
May 15. Today's Birthdays
May 15. Today's Birthdays