Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    Aktobe University keen to become IT hub of western Kazakhstan

    25 May 2022, 11:57

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – International technopark of IT startups Astana Hub and the Zhubanov Aktobe Regional University are set to cooperate within the framework of a memorandum signed this week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The memorandum of cooperation was inked on the margins of Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin’s working visit to the region.

    During the trip, Minister Mussin got familiarized with the day-to-day functioning of the university’s technopark and met with local IT community. The sides discussed the issues of cooperation between the ministry, university and the region. During the meeting, Bagdat Mussin revealed the plans to train up to 100,000 IT specialists by 2023.

    As part of the memorandum the Zhubanov Aktobe Regional University will play host to workshops and other events aimed at promoting IT entrepreneurship, Astana Hub educational programs and more.

    Rector Laura Karabassova proudly said the university can soon become an IT hub of entire western Kazakhstan, adding that it is ready to offer creative space to IT community.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Aktobe region IT technologies Kazakhstan Aktobe
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    5 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11