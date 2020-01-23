Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Aktobe university hosts online seminar dated to 175th anniversary of Abai

Kudrenok Tatyana
23 January 2020, 18:27
AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – An online seminar dated to the 175th anniversary of Abai was held at the Saktagan BaishevAktobe University, Kazinform reports.

During the seminar students and Master’s degree students of the university were given an in-depth insight into the key role Abai played in the development of Kazakh spirituality, the value of his works, beauty and depths of his poetic language.

Director of the Rukhani Janghyru Center Mukhtar Mirov believes that Abai’s ideas he shared in the 19th century are still relevant today. «I think that every Kazakh should know Abai’s poetry. We can promote patriotism and love for the motherland through his works,» he said during the seminar.

According to him, the university has already held several events dated to the 175th anniversary of Abai in 2019 and this is only the beginning. The university is planning to introduce the new subject – the Abai studies – for students of all majors and unveiled the Abai Center.

