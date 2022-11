Aktobe to host Int’l Table Tennis Tournament

2 November 2022, 16:51

2 November 2022, 16:51

Aktobe to host Int’l Table Tennis Tournament

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM The AQTOBE table tennis centre will paly a host to the International Table Tennis Tournament between November 4 and 6, the press service of the National Olympic Committee reports.

It will bring together players from Belarus, Russia, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan born in 2010 and younger.

Photo: olympic.kz