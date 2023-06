Aktobe team crowned Kazakhstan’s Major League men's volleyball champions

URALSK. KAZINFORM – The Major League Men’s Volleyball Championship has concluded in Uralsk city, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

The men’s volleyball team Aktobe clinched Kazakhstan’s Major League Men's Volleyball Championship title. The team Zhaiyk from Uralsk city and the team Diamo-Kazygurt from Shymkent city won second and third places, respectively.