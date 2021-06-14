Go to the main site
    Aktobe sees drop in COVID-19 cases

    14 June 2021, 19:41

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Number of fresh COVID-19 cases dropped in Aktobe city as only 12 new COVID-19 cases have been registered today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Of 12, only half people had symptoms of the coronavirus infection. Aktobe city reported almost half - five fresh COVID-19 cases.

    According to the regional sanitary and epidemiological department, the region has detected 11,522 cases of the coronavirus infection. Of these, 96% of patients have recovered.

    Over 2,000 people are treated for COVID-19 at home, whereas 188 more are receiving treatment at infectious facilities.

    Given the fewer fresh infections, some of infectious facilities have been shut down temporarily.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

