Aktobe sees drop in COVID-19 cases

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Number of fresh COVID-19 cases dropped in Aktobe city as only 12 new COVID-19 cases have been registered today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Of 12, only half people had symptoms of the coronavirus infection. Aktobe city reported almost half - five fresh COVID-19 cases.

According to the regional sanitary and epidemiological department, the region has detected 11,522 cases of the coronavirus infection. Of these, 96% of patients have recovered.

Over 2,000 people are treated for COVID-19 at home, whereas 188 more are receiving treatment at infectious facilities.

Given the fewer fresh infections, some of infectious facilities have been shut down temporarily.