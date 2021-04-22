Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Aktobe rgn toughens restrictive measures

Adlet Seilkhanov
22 April 2021, 19:41
AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – A new order of the chief medical officer toughening the quarantine restrictions set to curb the spread of COVID-19 is in place in Aktobe region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The region’s administration, different organizations, and so on should ensure the social and economic facilities of Aktobe region remain open during the permitted operating hours and pilot the Ashyk mobile app at entrepreneurship facilities in accordance with Annex 1 to the order.

The order bans operation of children’s health camps, eateries in schools, colleges, and universities, and individual learning outside school hours.

It is not allowed to hold in-person meetings, expect for ones on the region’s livelihoods and in the event of emergencies, group iftars, not including ones with members of the same family.


