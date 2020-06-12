Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Aktobe region

    Aktobe rgn to toughen quarantine restrictions

    12 June 2020, 16:00

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Aktobe region toughened quarantine restrictions for some businesses. All are recommended to wear face masks, Kazinform reports.

    The chief sanitary doctor decreed to suspend and restrict operations of some businesses as the region reports surge in coronavirus cases. Computer and internet clubs, food-courts, children’s attractions, recreation camps, night clubs, karaoke centers, hookah lounges will be temporarily closed down. It is forbidden to hold exhibitions, forums, mass and solemn events.

    Public transport will run from 06:00 a.m. until 09:00 p.m. Masks are mandatory for passengers.

    It is necessary to restrict movement but for going to groceries, drugs, to work and seeking for medical assistance. People above 65 are urged to self-isolate.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Aktobe region Coronavirus
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    2 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    3 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    4 Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
    5 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan