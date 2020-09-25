Go to the main site
    Aktobe rgn to roll out 300 intensive unit beds to cope with 2nd wave of COVID-19

    25 September 2020, 07:50

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Measures are being taken in Aktobe region in case of the second wave of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the regional health office.

    The COVID-19 situation is stable across the region, however isolated cases of the coronavirus infection are still observed.

    The region has over 3.5 thousand beds on standby in its hospitals as well as plans to roll out over 300 intensive care beds so as to be prepared for the worse scenario with the COVID-19 infection in the coming autumn-winter period.

    According to the press service, the region expects to obtain 187 lung ventilators, one CT scan, 13 stationary and portable X-ray machines, autonomous oxygen stations and two mobile medical complexes (auto clinics) as well as other equipment in October.

    The hospitals’ fleet is to be expanded by 41 vehicles, 7 ambulances have already been purchased.

    There is a sufficient amount of pharmaceuticals and means of personal protection in the hospitals and COVID-19 facilities of the region.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Aktobe region Coronavirus COVID-19
