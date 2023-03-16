Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Aktobe rgn to conduct 14 large-scale archeological expeditions

16 March 2023, 16:15
AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Aktobe region is to conduct 14 large-scale archeological diggings as part of the 2023-25 roadmap for exploration, preservation, reconstruction, and promotion of the region’s cultural heritage, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The archeological expeditions aimed at studying monuments of the era of the Huns are to be led by experts from the Margulan Institute of Archeology.

Addressing a round table at the regional museum of local history, the Institute’s Director General Akan Ongaruly, Aktobe region’s territory, which is rich with different monuments, has been studied unevenly.

«It was long believed that the steppes of Aktobe area were uninhabited during the Huns era. However, the latest archeological findings prove otherwise,» said Ongaruly, adding that archive files are to be examined as well.

According to director of the Aktobe regional local history museum Meiram Duissengali, around 400 grouped monuments dated to the Huns era have been discovered over the past five years in Aitekebiskiy, Mugalzharskiy, and Uilskiy districts alone. The expeditions are to help discover more monuments in other districts of the region, he said.

The country is to conduct the expeditions in cooperation with foreign scholars. The Hungarian Natural History Museum is also to assist in studying artifacts to be discovered.


