Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Aktobe rgn suspends long haul bus services since May 1

    29 April 2021, 15:11

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Today the chief state sanitary doctor of Aktobe region signed a new decree. It bans inter-city and inter-regional bus services in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zones’, Kazinform reports.

    To curb COVID-19 spread in Aktobe region and given the epidemiological situation (the region has been remaining in the red zone since March 31) the chief state sanitary doctor decrees to suspend long haul bus services since May 1, to raise public awareness about restrictions and quarantine measures and staged easing of those regulations in the territory of the region via mass media and social networks.

    The decree takes effect at 00:00 May 1, 2021.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Aktobe region Coronavirus Transport COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    2 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    3 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    4 Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
    5 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan