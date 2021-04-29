Aktobe rgn suspends long haul bus services since May 1

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Today the chief state sanitary doctor of Aktobe region signed a new decree. It bans inter-city and inter-regional bus services in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zones’, Kazinform reports.

To curb COVID-19 spread in Aktobe region and given the epidemiological situation (the region has been remaining in the red zone since March 31) the chief state sanitary doctor decrees to suspend long haul bus services since May 1, to raise public awareness about restrictions and quarantine measures and staged easing of those regulations in the territory of the region via mass media and social networks.

The decree takes effect at 00:00 May 1, 2021.