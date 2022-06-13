Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Aktobe region

    Aktobe rgn sees growth in construction

    13 June 2022, 16:15

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Governor of Aktobe region Ondasyn Urazalin spoke of the social and economic development of the region over the years at a press conference at the Central Communication Service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the governor, the economic growth and job creation result in the betterment of the region's demographic indicators.

    «As of today, over 900 thousand people live in the region, and over half a million in Aktobe city. The region is the largest in the country. Once used to be home to many people of non-indigenous nationality, the region's over 85% of the population are Kazakhs as represenatives of other nationalities left for their historic homeland,» said the governor.

    Over the past years, the region has seen construction grow.

    «Over the past three years, each year 1mln square meters of housing are constructed, with 1.2mln square meters of housing, the highest figure in the past five years, being built in 2021,» said Urazalin.

    This year, there are plans to commission 1.3 million square meters of housing. 300 thousand square meters have been built in the first five months of this year.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Aktobe region Construction
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    President Tokayev meets with CEO of Eni Claudio Descalzi
    Popular
    1 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    2 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    3 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    4 Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
    5 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan