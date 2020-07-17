Go to the main site
    Aktobe rgn reports declining trend of new pneumonia cases

    17 July 2020, 18:38

    AKTOBE. KAZINFROM - Aktobe region has seen a declining number of pneumonia cases since the beginning of the week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Asset Kaliyev, advisor to the regional governor, 79 pneumonia patients have been admitted to and 91 people have been discharged from hospitals over the last 24 hours. In his words, there is a downturn in the number of pneumonia patients admitted every day since the beginning of this week. The hospitals used to admit 150 pneumonia patients each day.

    The region has 1,675 pneumonia patients being treated at hospitals, which are 64.5% occupied. There is a 20-day reserve of pharmaceuticals in the region.

    It is said that the clinics will proceed with scheduled checks next week.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Aktobe region Coronavirus COVID-19
