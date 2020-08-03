Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Aktobe region

    Aktobe rgn reported no cases of COVID-19 in past day

    3 August 2020, 17:07

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - There has been no new COVID-19 cases reported in Aktobe region in the last 24 hours, Samat Danyarov, head of the health office, told a briefing on Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Danyarov, the region has had no reported coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours for the first time. The region's infectious and temporary hospitals are 22% and less than 30% occupied, respectively.

    He also noted the significant drop in ambulance calls, which peaked at 2,600 daily calls and have declined to 500 calls handled each day now.

    In the region, out of a total of 3,000 COVID-19 beds, 1,500 are on standby. The head of the regional health office insisted that the region has a sufficient amount of pharmaceuticals and equipment needed to treat COVID-19 patients.

    The region has registered 3,056 COVID-19 cases and 1,479 recoveries so far.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Aktobe region Coronavirus COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    Popular
    1 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    2 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    3 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    4 Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
    5 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan