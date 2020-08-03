Aktobe rgn reported no cases of COVID-19 in past day

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - There has been no new COVID-19 cases reported in Aktobe region in the last 24 hours, Samat Danyarov, head of the health office, told a briefing on Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Danyarov, the region has had no reported coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours for the first time. The region's infectious and temporary hospitals are 22% and less than 30% occupied, respectively.

He also noted the significant drop in ambulance calls, which peaked at 2,600 daily calls and have declined to 500 calls handled each day now.

In the region, out of a total of 3,000 COVID-19 beds, 1,500 are on standby. The head of the regional health office insisted that the region has a sufficient amount of pharmaceuticals and equipment needed to treat COVID-19 patients.

The region has registered 3,056 COVID-19 cases and 1,479 recoveries so far.