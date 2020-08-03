Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Aktobe region

Aktobe rgn reported no cases of COVID-19 in past day

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
3 August 2020, 17:07
Aktobe rgn reported no cases of COVID-19 in past day

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - There has been no new COVID-19 cases reported in Aktobe region in the last 24 hours, Samat Danyarov, head of the health office, told a briefing on Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Danyarov, the region has had no reported coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours for the first time. The region's infectious and temporary hospitals are 22% and less than 30% occupied, respectively.

He also noted the significant drop in ambulance calls, which peaked at 2,600 daily calls and have declined to 500 calls handled each day now.

In the region, out of a total of 3,000 COVID-19 beds, 1,500 are on standby. The head of the regional health office insisted that the region has a sufficient amount of pharmaceuticals and equipment needed to treat COVID-19 patients.

The region has registered 3,056 COVID-19 cases and 1,479 recoveries so far.


Aktobe region   Coronavirus   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region