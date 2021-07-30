Go to the main site
    Aktobe rgn records highest daily cases since pandemic began

    30 July 2021, 14:14

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Aktobe region has reported 302 fresh daily COVID-19 cases - a record number of daily coronavirus cases since the pandemic, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Of the 302, 244 had clinical symptoms. The most number of daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in Aktobe city. The COVID-19 growth rate stands at 1.9% in Aktobe region.

    In total, 16,196 people have contracted the virus since the start of the pandemic in the region. 77.5% of them have so far recovered.

    As of today, 6,053 residents of Aktobe region are home quarantined and under medical observation.

    Notably, the quarantine measures are set to be toughened in Aktobe region starting from August 2.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

