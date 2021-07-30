Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Aktobe region

Aktobe rgn records highest daily cases since pandemic began

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
30 July 2021, 14:14
Aktobe rgn records highest daily cases since pandemic began

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Aktobe region has reported 302 fresh daily COVID-19 cases - a record number of daily coronavirus cases since the pandemic, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Of the 302, 244 had clinical symptoms. The most number of daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in Aktobe city. The COVID-19 growth rate stands at 1.9% in Aktobe region.

In total, 16,196 people have contracted the virus since the start of the pandemic in the region. 77.5% of them have so far recovered.

As of today, 6,053 residents of Aktobe region are home quarantined and under medical observation.

Notably, the quarantine measures are set to be toughened in Aktobe region starting from August 2.


Aktobe region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region