Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Aktobe rgn names new head of Passenger Transport and Road Department

    6 April 2021, 18:18

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Aibek Kaiyer has been named new Head of the Passenger Transport and Road Department of Aktobe region, Kazinform cites the Facebook account of the region’s administration.

    Kaiyer is a graduate of the Zhubanov Aktobe State University, Kazakh Humanitarian Law University.

    He began his career as a chief specialist at the Urban Development, Construction, Housing and Communal Services, Passenger Transport and Road Department of Khobdinsk district in 2005.

    Throughout different years, he worked at the Administration of Khobdinsk district, Communal Services, Passenger Transport and Road Department of Khobdinsk district as Head, acted as Deputy Governor of Kargalinsk district, Deputy Head of the Construction Department of Aktobe city, Deputy Head of the Regional Department of Energy and Housing and Communal Services, and Passenger Transport and Road Department.

    Prior to the recent appointment he has served as Head of the regional Department of Energy and Housing and Communal Services.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Aktobe region Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Ombudsman for socially vulnerable groups under Kazakh President appointed
    Popular
    1 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    2 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    3 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    4 Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
    5 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan