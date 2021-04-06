Aktobe rgn names new head of Passenger Transport and Road Department

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Aibek Kaiyer has been named new Head of the Passenger Transport and Road Department of Aktobe region, Kazinform cites the Facebook account of the region’s administration.

Kaiyer is a graduate of the Zhubanov Aktobe State University, Kazakh Humanitarian Law University.

He began his career as a chief specialist at the Urban Development, Construction, Housing and Communal Services, Passenger Transport and Road Department of Khobdinsk district in 2005.

Throughout different years, he worked at the Administration of Khobdinsk district, Communal Services, Passenger Transport and Road Department of Khobdinsk district as Head, acted as Deputy Governor of Kargalinsk district, Deputy Head of the Construction Department of Aktobe city, Deputy Head of the Regional Department of Energy and Housing and Communal Services, and Passenger Transport and Road Department.

Prior to the recent appointment he has served as Head of the regional Department of Energy and Housing and Communal Services.