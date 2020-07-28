Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Aktobe rgn names new head of health office

    28 July 2020, 16:09

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Samat Danyarov has been named the new head of the Health Office of Aktobe region, Kazinform reports.

    Danyarov is a graduate of the Aktobe State Medical Institute, Aktobe's Baishev University.

    His working experience started out at the Kyzylorda regional hospital in 1985. Over the years, Danyarov had served as an inspector at the Kyzylorda regional hospital, a chief specialist at the Aktobe regional health office, deputy head of the Aktobe regional health office, and a chief doctor of the Aktobe regional clinical hospital. Since 2017, he has headed the family medicine center.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Aktobe region Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Ombudsman for socially vulnerable groups under Kazakh President appointed
    Popular
    1 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    2 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    3 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    4 Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
    5 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan