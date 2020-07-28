Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Aktobe rgn names new head of health office

Adlet Seilkhanov
28 July 2020, 16:09
AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Samat Danyarov has been named the new head of the Health Office of Aktobe region, Kazinform reports.

Danyarov is a graduate of the Aktobe State Medical Institute, Aktobe's Baishev University.

His working experience started out at the Kyzylorda regional hospital in 1985. Over the years, Danyarov had served as an inspector at the Kyzylorda regional hospital, a chief specialist at the Aktobe regional health office, deputy head of the Aktobe regional health office, and a chief doctor of the Aktobe regional clinical hospital. Since 2017, he has headed the family medicine center.


