Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Aktobe region

    Aktobe rgn faces shortage of medical workers

    1 July 2020, 17:13

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - The recent spikes in pneumonia cases have resulted in the shortage of medical workers in Aktobe city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to advisor to the regional governor Asset Kaliyev, 68 medical workers including doctors, middle medical personnel and technical staff are among affected. There are those with negative COVID-19 results suffering from pneumonia. They all have been receiving treatment at hospitals.

    The region falls short in sending medical workers to other regions due to the shortage. Kaliyev said only medical university professors would help and provide guidance to doctors from Mangistau region.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Aktobe region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    Popular
    1 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    2 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    3 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    4 Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
    5 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan