Aktobe rgn closes 2 COVID-19 facilities as number of patients drops

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
14 October 2021, 15:39
Aktobe rgn closes 2 COVID-19 facilities as number of patients drops

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Two COVID-19 facilities have been shut down in Aktobe region as there is decrease in COVID-19 patients, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The region shut down the COVID-19 facilities at the railway hospital and sanatorium Chaika. The weekly number of COVID-19 cases stands at 429, 78 of which have been reported over the past day, in Aktobe region.

338 adults with COVID-19 are being treated at the infectious diseases hospitals in Aktobe region. COVID-19 treatment is provided to 20 pregnant women at the Aktobe medical center. 116 kids are under observation, six of whom are at the hospital.

Notably, today the region moved to the «green zone» in terms of the spread of COVID-19.


