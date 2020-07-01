Go to the main site
    Aktobe rgn claims peak of pneumonia cases reached

    1 July 2020, 16:47

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - The hospitals of Aktobe region have received 246 patients suffering from pneumonia over the past three days, advisor to the regional governor Asset Kaliyev told a Wednesday briefing at the regional communications service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Kaliyev, out of 246 patients with pneumonia, 56 have been hospitalized over the last 24 hours. He assured that the hospitals do not run out of beds, with fresh 56 patients being placed at the Chaika sanatorium repurposed for a 150-bed hospital. According to him, private clinics are to be used if more patients are received.

    He went on to say that the region has reached the peak in pneumonia cases as less cases are recorded. In June, 66 people have died of pneumonia across the region.

    Kaliyev also made it clear that hospitals have a permanent supply of pharmaceuticals and shared that anticoagulants and oxygen are at the core of pneumonia treatment.

    Notably, Aktobe's medical center, railway hospital and regional tuberculosis dispensary have been converted into temporary hospitals, while the city policlinics only handle emergent cases, including pneumonia patients, putting routine visits on hold.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Aktobe region
