Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Aktobe region

Aktobe rgn claims peak of pneumonia cases reached

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
1 July 2020, 16:47
Aktobe rgn claims peak of pneumonia cases reached

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - The hospitals of Aktobe region have received 246 patients suffering from pneumonia over the past three days, advisor to the regional governor Asset Kaliyev told a Wednesday briefing at the regional communications service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Kaliyev, out of 246 patients with pneumonia, 56 have been hospitalized over the last 24 hours. He assured that the hospitals do not run out of beds, with fresh 56 patients being placed at the Chaika sanatorium repurposed for a 150-bed hospital. According to him, private clinics are to be used if more patients are received.

He went on to say that the region has reached the peak in pneumonia cases as less cases are recorded. In June, 66 people have died of pneumonia across the region.

Kaliyev also made it clear that hospitals have a permanent supply of pharmaceuticals and shared that anticoagulants and oxygen are at the core of pneumonia treatment.

Notably, Aktobe's medical center, railway hospital and regional tuberculosis dispensary have been converted into temporary hospitals, while the city policlinics only handle emergent cases, including pneumonia patients, putting routine visits on hold.


Aktobe region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region