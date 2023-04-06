Aktobe rgn approves 125 projects as part of entrepreneurship development program

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – 125 projects have been approved as part of the national entrepreneurship development program in Aktobe region since the start of the year, Nurkhan Tleumuratov, head of the entrepreneurship department, said, at a briefing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«There is an upward trend in the SME development indicators. As of March 1, 2023, 93 thousand SMEs were registered across the region, small-sized enterprises made products worth KZT1.2trl,» said Tleumuratov.

Funds to the tune of 12.1 billion tenge were provided to carry out the 2021-25 national entrepreneurship development project. As of March 1, 125 projects have been approved as part of the project, with a total of over 4.5 thousand projects approved last year. The region has been leading the country in the number of projects approved for two consecutive years.

Since 2020, 107 rural small business entities have received grants to the tune of 420 million tenge, including 32 were from the socially vulnerable section of society.

In 2022, a total of 837 grants for realizing new business ideas were issued across the region.

Aktobe region is among active regions of the country promoting and developing social entrepreneurship.