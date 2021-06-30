Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Aktobe region to step up quarantine

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
30 June 2021, 17:37
AKTOBE. KAZINFORM The new decree of the chief state sanitary doctor of Aktobe region on toughening restrictions was issued, Kazinform reports.

The decree suspends operations of indoor water parks, beaches. It also bans any offline meetings but for vital infrastructure facilities and emergency situations. National teams, club teams are allowed to do exercises.

People are urged to seek for medical treatment if showing any symptoms of respiratory infection such as dry cough, fever, respiratory difficulty, etc. Mask is a must at public places, public transport, public venues outdoor.

People aged 65 and older are recommend to stay at home and go out only for essential reasons.

All people are asked to avoid crowded places, observe social distance, wear masks and follow sanitary rules. The decree bans gathering of groups of more than 3 people at squares, parks, etc.

The decree takes effect today.


