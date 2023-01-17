Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Aktobe region to increase poultry production

17 January 2023, 10:48
AKTOBE. KAZINFORM «Aktobe region plans to increase poultry production to completely saturate the market by 2025. Annually the region imports over 90% of poultry meat from abroad and other regions of Kazakhstan. The region’s own production makes up just 5.4% of the market’s needs.

The Auyl amanaty large project is expected to help solve this issue. In particular, it is planned to develop 2,772 projects worth KZT 3 billion. Of which over 2,000 are poultry farming projects. The rural population engaged in poultry raising will not only get soft loans but also know ins and outs of poultry production,» governor of Aktobe region Yeraly Tugzhanov said.

As stated at the meeting with the participation of the AMANAT Party chairman, Yerlan Koshanov, domestic poultry meat production will make 31% in 2023, 64% in 2024, and 100% in 2025.

The governor said that the key is that the project will help stabilize prices.


