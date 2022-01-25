Aktobe region to build special industrial zone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov told the Government meeting about the socioeconomic development of Aktobe region, Kazinform reports.

The Minister said the plans consists of 92 actions. It is planned to fulfill large projects to develop renewable sources of energy, construct a cement plant, a mining and processing complex, etc.

A special industrial zone with participation of foreign investors will be set up in the region. the most of enterprises will be export-oriented. It is also planned to build the 3rd line of the Bukhara -Ural main trunk and gasify 85 villages, update sewage treatment facilities in Aktobe city and build mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems in the districts for housing construction.

Besides, 1,300 km of roads will be updated.

As the Minister noted all this will promote the role of Aktobe city as a growth centre and a large transport hub of the western part of the city.

Health facilities will be built in 18 villages, 224 schools will be updated. A rehabilitation centre, two dormitories will be constructed in the Aktobe.

As earlier reported, the Kazakh National Economy Ministry presented the draft package plans for the socioeconomic development of Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions.



