Aktobe region to build 4 outpatient clinics

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 April 2022, 08:11
AKTOBE. KAZINFORM In 2022 Aktobe region plans to build eight healthcare facilities, including four outpatient clinics in the districts, Kazinform reports.

«Four outpatient clinics will be constructed in Baiganinsky, Uilskiy, Alginskiy, and Mugalzhar districts and three first-aid points in the town of Khromtau, Aitekebi district. The total cost of the project is over KZT 1 billion,» healthcare department head Rustem Issayev told the regular session of the regional maslikhat.

It is planned to construct an additional 100-bed building at the Maternity and Childhood Protection Centre worth KZT 3.71 billion through the PPPs.

In 2022 it is also targeted to repair eight healthcare facilities up to KZT 567.7 million.

Issayev stressed the need to build a new infectious diseases hospital in the region. The request was sent to the economy and budget planning department. It is planned to build it on the ground of the half-constructed TB dispensary in Zhanakonys. The issue is under consideration.


