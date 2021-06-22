Go to the main site
    Aktobe region to build 15 schools

    22 June 2021, 13:34

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Governor Ondassyn Urazalin told about the progress of social facilities construction in Aktobe region, Kazinform reports.

    He said that 10 schools would be built in the region by the yearend. 8 medical facilities worth KZT 900 mln will be constructed there to provide wider access to medical services. Construction of 15 educational establishments for 4,800 seats is under underway to settle three-shift schooling problem and schools in disrepair.

    The region also actively builds sports facilities. A Triathlon Park, 2 sports and fitness centres and a roller skis trail were put into service. Notably, sports and fitness centres will be constructed in 3 more districts by the end of the year.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Related news
