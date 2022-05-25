Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Economy

Aktobe region to attract over KZT 900 bln of investments

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
25 May 2022, 11:21
Aktobe region to attract over KZT 900 bln of investments

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM It is planned to attract KZT 933 billion of investments into the regional economy in 2022, Kazinform reports.

Over the past four months, investments in Aktobe region grew by 8.2% against the plan to stand at KZT 162.9 billion. Eight projects were developed in the region, and 300 new jobs were created. Construction of new farmer cheese and bakery products workshops, shopping malls, a mobile sports and fitness complex, and others started in the region.

Though the city of Aktobe, as well as Kobdy, Uilskii, Irgiz, Aitekebi, Alga, Temir districts, failed to fulfill the investment attraction plans, the industrial and innovation development department press service reports.

photo

According to the head of the department, Kuandyk Kassymov, it is planned to generate 1,100 new workplaces this year thanks to the development of 30 investment projects worth KZT 90.6 billion.

It is targeted to attract KZT 5.7 trillion of investments in 2021-2025 in Aktobe region at large, including KZT 993 billion this year.


Investment projects    Industry   Economy   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region